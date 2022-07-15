Suspect wanted for 3 random killings arrested during Philadelphia raid: Sources

According to sources, all of the victims were shot and killed after getting off a SEPTA bus. Now, investigators are trying to determine if there are more victims.
The 21-year-old male suspect was arrested during a raid in West Oak Lane. Action News is not releasing his name because he hasn't been formally charged.
On June 28, a young man was shot multiple times in the chest at Broad Street and Chelten Avenue in East Oak Lane around 10:30 pm.
Then a week ago, 21-year-old Tyheim Tucker and his neighbor and friend, Justin Smith, were shot multiple times and killed just a block from their West Oak Lane home around 11 p.m. The two were coming home from work.
"To find out someone on this block is acting wild and crazy, that makes me feel not super safe here," said Breyana Hobson who lives on the 6900 block of Forrest Avenue in West Oak Lane.
The home where the suspect was arrested is within walking distance of the three murder scenes.
Sources tell Action News a 45-caliber handgun was found during the raid, as was clothing the suspect was captured wearing on surveillance video.
Court records reveal the suspect pleaded guilty to firearm and receiving stolen property charges in 2019. He was sentenced to 11-23 months behind bars.
Attempts to reach his attorney with the Public Defenders Association were unsuccessful.
"Goes to show not everyone here is a friendly face," added Hobson.
Sources say charges are expected, but the investigation will go on to determine if there are more random victims.
Officially, police say they can't comment until charges are filed.