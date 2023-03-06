Philadelphia Amtrak worker arrested in connection with Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

A Northeast Philadelphia man accused of skipping work to riot at the Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested over two years later.

Federal prosecutors say Ronald Andrulonis was captured on camera multiple times, including once in a senator's office.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An Amtrak employee in Philadelphia accused of skipping work to participate in the riot at the US Capitol on Jan. 6 has been arrested more than two years later.

Federal prosecutors said one of Ronald Andrulonis' colleagues at Amtrak identified him from a selfie and other footage taken inside the Capitol.

The 37-year-old was captured on camera multiple times, including once in a senator's office according to federal officials.

An Amtrak timesheet later revealed that he did not report to work as scheduled that day.

Andrulonis is now facing federal charges for the incident, including disorderly conduct.