WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

SEPTA shooting: 2 arrested in Feb. Broad St. Line attempted robbery after bystander shot by victim

The victim of the attempted robbery was armed and opened fire on the attackers, missing them but injuring a bystander, police say

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, March 8, 2024
SEPTA crime: 2 arrested in Broad Street Line robbery
Two men are now charged in connection with a shooting at a SEPTA subway station late last month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are now charged in connection with an attempted robbery that lead to a shooting at a SEPTA subway station on February 24.

Police say it started as a robbery on a Broad Street Line train near the Hunting Park Avenue stop.

The victim of the robbery was armed and opened fire on the attackers.

ALSO SEE: SEPTA vows 'aggressive' approach to combating gun violence amid recent deadly bus shootings

The man, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun during the struggle.

Police say the gun went off during the altercation, missing the attempted robbers but striking a 22-year-old bystander. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not charged the shooter at this point but have since identified 23-year-old Marquan Best and 21-year-old Trevon Gordon as the robbery suspects and took them into custody.

Two men are now charged in connection with a shooting at a SEPTA subway station late last month.

RELATED: Check the 6abc Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW