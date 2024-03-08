The victim of the attempted robbery was armed and opened fire on the attackers, missing them but injuring a bystander, police say

SEPTA shooting: 2 arrested in Feb. Broad St. Line attempted robbery after bystander shot by victim

Two men are now charged in connection with a shooting at a SEPTA subway station late last month.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two men are now charged in connection with an attempted robbery that lead to a shooting at a SEPTA subway station on February 24.

Police say it started as a robbery on a Broad Street Line train near the Hunting Park Avenue stop.

The victim of the robbery was armed and opened fire on the attackers.

The man, who had a permit to carry, pulled out his gun during the struggle.

Police say the gun went off during the altercation, missing the attempted robbers but striking a 22-year-old bystander. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition.

Police have not charged the shooter at this point but have since identified 23-year-old Marquan Best and 21-year-old Trevon Gordon as the robbery suspects and took them into custody.

