2 Philadelphia men arrested in murder of 22-year-old from Chester County: Officials

Police say Lynelle Flowers, 26, and Zahir Randall, 21, were taken into custody earlier this week.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men arrested in murder of 22-year-old from Chester County: Officials

CHESTER COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Two men from Philadelphia have been arrested for the murder of a man in Chester County.

Police say Lynelle Flowers, 26, and Zahir Randall, 21, were taken into custody earlier this week.

They are charged with the murder of 22-year-old Tariq Scott Jr.

The Chester County District Attorney said Randall drove Flowers to where Scott lived on Valley Road in Sadsbury Township on June 22.

The district attorney said Flowers shot Scott as he sat in a car.

Investigators say Flowers is the father of Scott's sister's two children.

They say Scott's sister had recently told Flowers she was leaving him, and he beat her up.

MORE TOP STORIES:











Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chester countyphiladelphiaarrestmurderhomicide
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police chief shot during standoff released from hospital
Officials confirm tornadoes in Montco, Berks, Bucks counties
Philly files appeal after judge rules Columbus statue can stay
Man surrenders after claiming to have bomb near Capitol
Police impersonator strikes in Cherry Hill, northern NJ
Officials make 11 arrests related to gun trafficking ring in NJ
Medical experts discuss COVID-19 booster shots
Show More
2 local teams ready to shine at Little League World Series
Flooding strands drivers on Schuylkill Expressway, roads near KOP Mall
Pa. state lawmakers announce $20M funding for hair care professionals
Toys 'R' Us is back ... again
Bucks shooting suspect killed after chase ends in Philly shootout
More TOP STORIES News