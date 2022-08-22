Philadelphia to receive additional monkeypox vaccine doses

Philadelphia health leaders said the city will receive an additional 3,500 vaccine doses over the next several weeks.

The City of Philadelphia is reporting 257 monkeypox infections.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The White House is boosting the nation's monkeypox vaccine supply by making 1.8 million more doses available for distribution on Monday.

Dr. Ala Stanford, regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Region III, said the White House has already distributed about a million vaccine doses, with 7 million doses to be made available by February 2023.

There are more than 14,000 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the United States right now, and at least 11 children have become infected.

