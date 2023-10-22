Father of six gunned down in apparent robbery; mother pleads for justice

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A father of six was gunned down during an apparent robbery. Now, three years after his death, his mother is once again asking for your help in finding his killer.

Raheem Myers, 30, was shot and killed on July 3, 2020.

"The people who killed my son, they're still out here, they're still walking. They have not been caught. They can enjoy life, they can enjoy their family. I'm angry because my son can't do that," said Myers' mother, Pamela Blecher.

On the night of the murder, Blecher says Myers was in his neighborhood along the 1700 block of North 23rd Street in North Philadelphia. At 1:20 a.m. police were called for reports of a "person with a gun." When they arrived they found Myers suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

"I'm still hurt and I still have pain," she said.

Two bikes lying on their sides were at the scene, one of them was a rental.

Police say two males, wearing all black, fled eastbound on Montgomery Avenue from 23rd Street.

"I just want to know what really happened to my son because I know somebody seen something," said Blecher.

The City of Philadelphia is offering up to $20,000 in reward money for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.