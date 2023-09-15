80-year-old woman brutally murdered inside Philadelphia home; gunman at large

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in connection with the murder of an 80-year-old woman.

Police say Rose Goodman was gunned down around 9:49 p.m. while inside her Southwest Philadelphia home on September 7.

"When an 80-year-old woman --who did nothing but love her family friends and the community her entire life -- is brutally murdered in her home, we as a society cannot and should not accept this," said Philadelphia Police Lieutenant Hamilton Marshmond during a press conference on Friday.

Rose Goodman

Authorities say the suspect gained access to the home on the 5700 block of Broomall Street through a basement window.

Goodman was shot one time in the chest and later died.

Police responded after family members requested a welfare check.

"Family members were talking to Ms. Goodman on a regular basis. So after a few hours of not hearing from her, it drew concern," said Marshmond.

No arrests have been made in the case and police don't believe anything was taken from the home.

Marshmond says he will not rest until the killer is brought to justice.

"I want the coward who took Miss Rose Goodman away from her family and friends to know your life will never be the same. You will never have a good night's sleep. You will look over your shoulder constantly because you will not know when the day will come when we will be outside your home," he said.

Anyone with information on this murder is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.

