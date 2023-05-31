Game Over: Landmark Center City art installation of oversized game pieces being removed

The city said a professional conditions assessment found the materials used in the game pieces were "not durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of its high-traffic site, including skateboarding, frequent interactions with the public, and exposure to rain and sunlight."

"Your Move" is being removed from Thomas Paine Plaza.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's game over for a longtime, cherished art installation in Center City.

The installation features oversized game pieces from the board games Chess, Sorry, Parcheesi, Monopoly, Bingo, Dominoes, and Checkers.

It was created by Daniel Martinez, Renee Petropoulis, and Roger White, and has been on the Plaza outside the Municipal Services Building since 1996.

Two children play with a giant chess piece at Thomas Paine Plaza in Philadelphia, Tuesday, April 18, 2006. AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The city explained, "The artists behind 'Your Move' created the game pieces as a reflection of our life journeys, from child's play to adult obligation. It also was a symbol of human interaction through playing games."

Originally, there were 45 game pieces constructed mostly out of painted fiberglass, painted steel, and concrete; it was commissioned for $195,000. Currently, 34 pieces remain.

However, the city says upkeep of the installation is both too complicated and too costly.

"It is with both gratitude and sadness that the City of Philadelphia shares the news of the deaccession (permanent removal from the City's public art collection) of the public art installation 'Your Move' from Thomas Paine Plaza due to upcoming renovations to its site, the artwork's poor condition, and the ongoing expensive costs associated with its maintenance," the city's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy said in a press release.

The city said a professional conditions assessment found the materials used in the game pieces were "not durable enough to withstand the wear and tear of its high-traffic site, including skateboarding, frequent interactions with the public, and exposure to rain and sunlight."

Thomas Paine Plaza and City Hall in Center City Philadelphia Shutterstock

According to the city, "Your Move" has required extensive and expensive restoration and conservation efforts to address issues of deterioration, graffiti, rusting, and other forms of damage.

"The rust and corrosion could also pose safety issues to those who interact with the artwork," the city said.

The removal of the art will make way for future green space and seating to match renovations at Dilworth Park and Love Park across the street. The city decided due to the artwork's condition and ongoing maintenance costs, once "Your Move" was moved for the Plaza's renovations, it could not be reinstalled.

The city notified the artists in July 2022 of its intent to permanently remove the artwork. It gave them the option to take possession of their work following its removal from the Plaza, at their cost. The city said the artists did not want the artwork back and were notified the pieces would then be disposed of.

The removal of the game pieces began on May 26. After being temporarily stored in a secured facility, the installation will be disposed of per the city's procurement process.

The city is asking residents to share their memories and photos of "Your Move" on social media.