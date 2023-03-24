Parents charged after boy found in locked dog cage inside Philadelphia home

When police made their way inside the residence, a 6-year-old boy was found nude inside a locked dog cage with a blanket and pillow.

A 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man have been charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the parents have been charged after a boy was found inside a locked cage and two partially-clothed girls were found wandering outside a home.

Michelle Campbell, 30, and Paul Weber, 31, are charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child and Recklessly Endangering a Person.

Police were called to their home in the 4200 block of Glenview Street in Tacony on Thursday afternoon after the girls were found outside.

"They have Pampers on. They have no shirts, no pants, they have no shoes. They're screaming, it's raining, it's cold. They're screaming for their mother and father," recalled Hector Perez, a neighbor who found the children when he came home from work.

When police made their way inside the residence, a 6-year-old boy was found nude inside a locked dog cage with a blanket and pillow.

"When officers arrived on the block they saw two girls, ages four and five, that were partially dressed outside in the rain. The officers were able to pick them up and gain entry inside the property. Once they got in there they came upon a 6-year-old that was locked inside of a dog cage," said Sgt. Eric Gripp with the Philadelphia Police Department.

Action News has learned that the children are related.

Police say there were also two adults inside the home at the time: an 80-year woman in a wheelchair and a man in his 40s. The adults are believed to be the grandmother and uncle of the children.

Sources say the uncle and the boy have intellectual disabilities.

Tom McNamee lives a few doors down and says the Department of Human Services has been to the home before.

"Due to State confidentiality laws, DHS cannot comment whether or not a family has any current or past DHS involvement," the department said in a statement to Action News.

The children were taken to an area hospital to be evaluated.