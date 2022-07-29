Rising gun violence: Peace walk aims to inspire Philadelphia's Germantown section

"We're out here to help. Anything we can do to help the city of Philadelphia, our community. Germantown Avenue. We need prayer bad," said Enollia Hunter Mahone of Germantown.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Many residents took to the streets to walk for peace in Philadelphia's Germantown neighborhood Thursday night.

The night started with a prayer. Then the peace walk began down Germantown Avenue.

The group sang beautiful songs and there were plenty of stops made along the way for prayer.

Those who marched wanted to serve as an inspiration to neighbors who feel like there's no end in sight to the city's gun violence.

"We're out here to help. Anything we can do to help the city of Philadelphia, our community. Germantown Avenue. We need prayer bad," said Enollia Hunter Mahone of Germantown.

"We just want to come out on a concerted effort to lift up, spiritually empower the neighborhood that there is hope," added James Hargrove of Germantown.

We met a few neighbors who felt that inspiration as they went by.

Tamika Torrence was one of them.

"We need support like this. We need to be able to depend on each other. Crime has to stop and it's got to stop with us in the neighborhood," said Torrence.

The peace walk was organized by Pennsylvania State Rep. Stephen Kinsey and was facilitated by the Philadelphia police. Both say despite what seems like never-ending violence, they'll never abandon their neighbors who want peace.

"Part of this walk is to put the message out there that you're not alone. We're here with you," said Kinsey.

"Whether you have questions or information for us, or if you want to say hello, because my officers are out here getting involved and we want you to talk to us," said Captain Austin Fraser of the Philadelphia Police Department.