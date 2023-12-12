Police search for suspects who broke into at least 9 homes in Andorra

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating at least nine residential burglaries in the city's Andorra section.

Ring camera video captures what looks like four suspects canvassing an empty home on Cathedral Street on Saturday night around 6 p.m.

You see a dark-colored SUV pull over across the street and three people get out of the car and start running towards the back of the home.

Moments later, the camera also captures what looks like a woman, wearing all white, walking back and forth in front of the home, seemingly posing as a lookout for the burglars.

These two suspects were seen on another home's surveillance cameras on Caledonia Street. Call Philadelphia police if you have any information.

An hour later, two men were seen on another home's surveillance cameras on Caledonia Street.

One suspect is masked, wearing a hat with a unique pattern, and the other is also masked wearing a white sweatshirt and gloves.

They reportedly forced their way into the home through a window or door and ransacked it, stealing jewelry and other valuables.

Investigators say they're looking for three men and a female driver.

Neighbors say they believe they were targeted because no one was home, even though most of the homes have cameras or alarm systems.

Anyone with information should call Philadelphia police.