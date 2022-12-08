LGBTQ+ safe spaces maintain vigilance in wake of attacks nationally

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- National acts of violence or hatred encourage a sense of vigilance for both security at LGBTQ+ businesses and members of the community.

Ultimately, there is an understanding the love and alliance here in Philadelphia far outweigh negativity.

"We have increased patrols on 13th Street in around the Gayborhood to give a calm to residents and those attending businesses there," said Lt. Robert Ryan.

Ryan works within the Philadelphia Police Department and is a member of the Gay Officers Action League.

Working within the community to understand and address any concerns.

"It's so important for members of the public for anything they see or hear because we want to be able to investigate that," said Ryan.

In North Carolina, thousands were without electricity for days when someone shot down a power substation. The FBI and local authorities are looking into whether the attack on infrastructure could have been an attack on the LGBTQ community as it shut down a local drag show.

In Colorado Springs, five were killed when a lone gunman opened fire in an LBGTQ club.

Ian Morrison performs as Brittany Lynn, hosting drag brunches, bingo nights and story time.

"I myself look out on a crowd of loving and accepting parents and their children," says Morrison.

Morrison feels profoundly embraced by the community. For each event that has been canceled or person who has protested, many more have shared their support.

"There was like five families for every one protest. The protesters don't live here, they don't know what Philly is like, you will find out," said Morrison.

Local authorities are aware of the Homeland Security bulletin that went out warning of the potential of domestic terrorism nationwide. While there is no specific or credible threat in our area, law enforcement asks for community collaboration.