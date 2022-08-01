Vigil held for 54-year-old grandmother shot and killed in Philadelphia

Mary Johnson was a mother, grandmother, and manager at a local grocery store. She also owned her own event planning business.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Family and friends gathered to honor the life of 54-year-old Mary Johnson Sunday night.

She was shot and killed around 11:15 p.m. on July 28 while picking up her grandson in West Philadelphia.

Her family says her death is the worst thing that could have happened to this community.

"If they would've knew her, they would've never harmed her," said the victim's sister, Dawn Beckett-Singh. "I'm going to miss her so much."

Her impact was apparent from the large crowd. Red and black balloons took over the intersection of Lowber and Mt. Vernon streets for the vigil.

"When she got killed on 46th Street, she was not only a person who was just gunned down, she was somebody who was loved. And the incredible work she did in this community, we don't want it to go unsaid," said family friend Pamela Williams. "We want everybody in this city to know we want this murder solved."

Philadelphia police say Johnson died after being shot in the neck.

Neighbors report hearing multiple gunshots.

Police are unsure of what led up to the shooting. Officers are reviewing surveillance video that reportedly shows a crowd of 10-15 people nearby at the time of the gunfire.

"She was going to go pick my child up, and how do you just get shot?" the victim's daughter told Action News.

Her home on Mount Vernon street was always a safe place in the community.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.