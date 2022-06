PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania State Police and Philadelphia police are looking for a missing and endangered 1-year-old.Amira Jarmon was last seen with 32-year-old Hakeem Jarmon around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the area around East Sharpnack Street.Police believe the pair may be at special risk of harm or injury, but no further details have been released.Amira was last seen wearing a pink T-shirt and diaper.Hakeem was seen in a white T-shirt, gray joggers and no shoes.Police did not reveal the relationship between Amira and Hakeem.Anyone with information is asked to dial 911.