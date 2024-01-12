WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Police investigating 2 deaths in West Philadelphia as murder-suicide

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 4:53AM
Police investigating 2 deaths in West Philadelphia as murder-suicide
Police investigating 2 deaths in West Philadelphia as murder-suicide
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in West Philadelphia as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Master Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check of a 35-year-old man and his 33-year-old girlfriend.

There they found the woman in the passenger side of a blue Chevy Camaro with a gunshot wound to her head.

Inside the home, police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, and a gun in his hand.

Both individuals have not been identified.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW