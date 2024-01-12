Police investigating 2 deaths in West Philadelphia as murder-suicide

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating the deaths of two people in West Philadelphia as a murder-suicide.

Officers were called to the 5400 block of Master Street just before 5 p.m. Thursday to conduct a welfare check of a 35-year-old man and his 33-year-old girlfriend.

There they found the woman in the passenger side of a blue Chevy Camaro with a gunshot wound to her head.

Inside the home, police found the man with an apparent gunshot wound to his head, and a gun in his hand.

Both individuals have not been identified.