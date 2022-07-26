Lightning strike may be cause of fire at Port Richmond church

The fire happened around 4:23 p.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church and the Incarnation.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fire destroyed the steeple of a church in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood.

It happened around 4:23 p.m. at the Grace Episcopal Church and the Incarnation located at Edgemont and Venango streets.

It took crews 20 minutes to get the blaze under control.

Storms were moving through the region at the time of the fire.

Investigators will determine if lightning was the cause.

No injuries were reported.

The church released this statement following the fire:

"If you have watched the news today, you might have already heard about our beautiful little church in Port Richmond. During a flash thunderstorm, our steeple was hit by lightning. Thank GOD, everyone is safe! Thank God, we know that church is not just about a building... it is about people. Yes, we are still sad. We have worked so hard over the past three years. But everyone is safe! That is all that matters!"