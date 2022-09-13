WATCH LIVE

Woman sexually assaulted near North Philadelphia school, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was sexually assaulted near a school in North Philadelphia.

It happened just after 5:30 a.m. Monday in the 3900 block of North 2nd Street.

Thomas Edison High School is located just across the street.

The 29-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where she is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

