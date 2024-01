1 shot, killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after a young man was shot and killed in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood.

It happened on the 4200 block of Romain Street just after 2 p.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, who was between the ages of 16 and 20, died at the scene.

Investigators recovered a weapon from the victim.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

