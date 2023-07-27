Crews working to repair water main break in Logan, sinkhole in West Philly

Crews are working in extremely hot conditions to repair a water main break in Philadelphia's Logan section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Crews are working in extremely hot conditions to repair a water main break in Philadelphia's Logan section.

"You'd think you're in Atlantic City, I'm ready to go get my bathing suit," said Dave, who lives on the block.

The Philadelphia Water Department says the break happened early Thursday morning at 5th Street and Lindley Avenue.

The water department says around 25 to 30 properties have been impacted.

"It is an older main. It's from 1909 so it's over 100 years old. We have a very old system so we're working very hard to invest in it and replace those pipes as soon as possible," said Brian Rademaekers, a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Water Department.

Over in West Philadelphia at 57th and Media streets, the water department says they have crews there working to repair a sinkhole.

"Right now the situation is a big open hole with a collapsed sewer. So we're diverting flow from that sewer into a healthier sewer, and right now we have crews out there excavating that site. So once we take out the asphalt and debris we'll find out how extensive the situation is," said Rademaekers.

Meanwhile in Logan, crews continue working in the heat to fix the 6-inch water main break

"It makes it a lot harder for our crews hopefully they stay hydrated," said Rademaekers.

Officials are still looking into what caused Thursday morning's water main break.