sports flash

Philly, we got a bullpen problem -- again

By
EMBED <>More Videos

The Phillies have a bullpen problem ... yet again

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- All is right with the world now that I'm back here at the 6abc studios.

But all is NOT right with the Phillies, who are struggling with the same old issues.

How many years have we talked about their beleaguered bullpen? It feels like Groundhog Day.

In the offseason, it's all the team talked about - bolstering the bullpen. It'll be better, they told us.

Instead? It will most assuredly reach epic ineptitude.

The bullpen is virtually guaranteed to set a new franchise record for futility.

The Phillies have blown 21 saves in only 76 games! That's the most in Major League history.

The record is 25 set back in 2004.

This past week, they managed to blow 7 saves in only 6 games!

President Dave Dombrowski made tons of moves this offseason to ensure that this exact thing wouldn't happen.

Trades. Free-agent signings. None of those have mattered.

Here we are inching towards the All-Star break and the Phils sit under .500 and in 4th place in the NL East.

At this point I think you have to point the blame at Joe Girardi, who you could argue has been just as disappointing as his relief pitchers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysouth philadelphiaphiladelphia philliesmlbsports flash
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPORTS FLASH
Why spending big won't guarantee playoffs for the Phils in 2022
Eagles' loss in Dallas raises a number of red flags
Ben Simmons says he's done with the Sixers. What will the team do now?
Was Eagles' Week 1 rout a mirage or a sign of things to come?
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Schuylkill Expressway reopens after multi-vehicle crash
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Top 6: Game day spots in Philly
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
More TOP STORIES News