Fans snag swag at Phillies Clubhouse Red Friday sale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Forget about Black Friday -- it's Red Friday down at Citizens Bank Park.

Early risers brought blankets, lawn chairs and even books to pass the time in the cold before the doors opened.

Hundreds lined up for epic deals that feature half-off items at the Phillies team store.

"50% off and if we're top 150 you get a free gift. We've done this every year since nobody was in line," said Terry Guthrie, from Burlington Township.

However, not everyone stuck to a gift list. Some even admitted to shopping just for themselves.

Billy Cook was after one thing.

"An Alec bomb Jersey, 50% off not bad! That's what we're here for," he said.

Add hot chocolate and pretzels in the dugout to the mix, and it's a winning combination.

"Go down to the dugout, take some pictures down there feel like you're part of the team again," said Janice Fritchman, from Hatboro.

"The spirit of the holiday, and it's just fun," added Mary Jane Hoffman, from Vorhees.

With a tree lighting at the ballpark Saturday, the glimmer of spring training is near.

"This means it's close," said Kirsten Basye, from Milleville. "You do this, you have the tree lighting, then you know, February [ and ] March -- here it comes, it's around the corner."

So honestly, it's really not about shopping, it's about the experience -- about being in the ballpark, the dugout and the taste of spring that is to come.