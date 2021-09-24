dogs

Puppies belonging to Phillies pitcher to become police K9s

Labradors Liberty, Justice and Doc will soon be protecting and serving as K-9 officers.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- From the Philadelphia Phillies to four-legged heroes, three puppies with ties to the baseball team are about to get new jobs.

They're from a "spring training" litter belonging to Phillies pitcher Archie Bradley and his fiancée Raegan Poole.

"We were talking to the officers that greet us when we come in and they told us how the canine unit was pretty depleted," says Phillies pitcher Archie Bradley. "They told us they were looking for dogs, and we're like, 'Wow, we have a couple of dogs that we are able to donate.' I think the thing we are most excited about is whether we're back here next year or not, these dogs will continue to serve this community in this city for a long time to come."

On Thursday, the future heroes met their partners to cheers, smiles and personalized jerseys.

All the puppies will be trained by the Philadelphia Police Department before being assigned to their respective K9 units.

Doc, named after Roy Halladay, will work for the Burlington City Police Department.

"He's going to be an explosive detection dog," says Officer Aaron Martinez with the Burlington City Police Department. "He's also going to be doing tracks and article searches. We start the academy in January. We're looking forward to that for sure."

The Phanatic met the three furry friends and wished them well as they embark on their new careers.

The uniformed officers will attend Friday's game as they get ready to work with their Phillies pups, partners and future heroes.

