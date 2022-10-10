Great weekend for Philly sports and their fans

"I was a little nervous at the end," admitted Noelle Jones of Southwest Philadelphia.

It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan!

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles win on Sunday evening was the cherry on top of a great weekend for Philadelphia sports teams.

The last minute of the Eagles game in Arizona sure got people's hearts pumping.

It was a little too close for comfort, but the Eagles' 20-17 victory over the Cardinals closed out a wonderful fall Philly sports weekend.

"It brings the spirit up, the camaraderie, I mean everyone was in the bar yesterday like (cheering), you know hugging each other. So hopefully it can help calm down some of the negativity we've been experiencing," said Jones.

"I have faith in my Birds. Hometown girl, been an Eagles fan my whole life. Never going to change," laughed Danae Henderson of North Philadelphia.

More Cardinals went down in Saint Louis.

The Phillies swept the Cardinals in the best of three Wild Card series.

The Phils now advance to the National League Division Series against the Atlanta Braves, and fans are feeling optimistic.

"They fight hard. We're a city of fighters," said Mathos Sokolo of Bala Cynwyd.

"You see people you've never seen before. Everybody's a fan all of a sudden, but you know that comes with the turf. That comes with the turf," said Steven Brown of North Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Union secured the top seed in the East for MLS Cup Playoffs.

"To see our sports teams doing great, it lightens the load a little bit," said Henderson.

Fans are feeling the energy. as they head into the workweek.

"I'm amped. My boys are doing good. My boys are doing great right now. Can't wait for the Sixers to get in and just join in with the camaraderie," said Sokolo.

The Sixers have two preseason wins in the bag, and the Flyers open their season on Thursday at home.