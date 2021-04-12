Young Phillies fan gets big surprise after viral moment involving home run ball

VIDEO: @Phillies fan tries to catch @FreddieFreeman5 home run ball (he misses it, but gets it back eventually.)



ATLANTA, Georgia (WPVI) -- A young Phillies fan got quite a surprise on Sunday after a viral moment involving a home run ball during a game against the Atlanta Braves.On Friday night's Phillies-Braves game, first baseman Freddie Freeman crushed a ball into the outfield at Truist Park, right into the hands of Joshua, a young Phillies fan. But he couldn't hold onto it.Then Joshua got a second chance when a player threw him back the ball, but that didn't work out so well either. The moment gave Joshua's dad quite a giggle.But Joshua decided not to keep the ball after all. He instead walked over and gave it to a young Braves fan wearing a Freeman jersey.Before Sunday night's game, the Phillies along with the Braves surprised Joshua and his father, James Scott, with a baseball signed by Bryce Harper and Freddie Freeman."Joshua demonstrated what it means to be a great baseball fan on Friday night," the Phillies posted on Twitter.Video tweeted by the Braves shows the heartwarming moment Freeman met the father and son.