NLCS 2022: Philadelphia Phillies fans party on Broad Street

"This is amazing. We were here in 17', 08'. We're not done yet -- four more," said Mike Horwits of Center City.

"This is amazing. We were here in 17', 08'. We're not done yet -- four more," said Mike Horwits of Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Baseball fans took over Broad Street in Center City Philadelphia to celebrate the Phillies' victory over the Padres.

Bryce Harper slugged his fifth homer of the postseason, a two-run blast in the eighth inning that turned Citizens Bank Park into a madhouse.

Bars cleared out the moment the Phillies secured their first World Series appearance since 2019.

"This is amazing. We were here in 17', 08'. We're not done yet -- four more," said Mike Horwits of Center City.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Phillies fans celebrate NLCS win in Mayfair

October 23 will be one for the record books in Philly sports history, and it means everything to the fans.

"This is for my dad, we love you," said Heather Klein.

Some traffic lights were greased ahead of time, but that didn't stop some fans from trying.

The first World Series game is set for Friday. Here's a look at the full schedule.