Phillies-Marlins Game 1 Wild Card updates: Lineup released; Lorenzen left off roster

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies will take on the Miami Marlins in Game 1 of the Wild Card series Tuesday night.

Dedicated fans lined up early to get ready for the return of playoff baseball in South Philadelphia. Dawn Boyle was one of the first in line.

"Last year throughout the playoffs we were one of the first in line, so I just want to walk into the ballpark and be able to have that experience of being the first one in," said Boyle.

As soon as the parking lots opened, the tailgate was on.

"We got premade sandwiches, beer, water, stay hydrated," said John Fitzpatrick of Lancaster.

For the Philly faithful, it's like the wild card series is already won.

"These guys are awesome, they gel together, they love each other. I don't think any other team has what we have in terms of heart," said another fan.

Here's the Game 1 lineup

Lorenzen left off Wild Card series roster

The Phillies left Michael Lorenzen off the Wild Card Series roster despite his no-hitter during the regular season.

The team released its roster Tuesday ahead of the series against the Miami Marlins.

Lorenzen, 31, no-hit Washington on Aug. 9. The right-hander then went 2-2 with a 7.96 ERA in his next five starts and was dropped from the Phillies' rotation.

His last four appearances were out of the bullpen.

The Phillis have a 90-72 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games. The Phillies have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 4.04.

Miami has a 38-42 record in road games and an 84-77 record overall. The Marlins have a 64-20 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

The matchup Tuesday is the 14th time these teams match up this season. The Marlins have a 7-6 advantage in the season series.

Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen celebrates after pitching a no-hitter during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Wild Card series roster released

The 26-man roster includes:

Pitchers (12): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Craig Kimbrel, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (6): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner and Weston Wilson.

Outfielders (6): Nick Castellanos, Jake Cave, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache, Johan Rojas and Kyle Schwarber.

Schedule

All games will be held at Citizens Bank Park.

- Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN

- Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN

- Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 5 at 8:08 p.m. on ESPN (If needed)