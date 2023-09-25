Philadelphia Phillies can clinch playoff berth Tuesday night

Jim Gardner gets Phillies phans hyped as team vies for playoff spot

Aaron Nola will be on the mound when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's starting to feel like another Red October in the City of Brotherly Love.

The Philadelphia Phillies are one win away from clinching a second straight playoff berth.

Aaron Nola will be on the mound Tuesday night when the team takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citizens Bank Park. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m.

If the Fightins win, they're in the playoffs.

Since the Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the New York Yankees on Monday, the Phillies could also earn the No. 1 wild card spot with a win, giving them home field in the first round of the playoffs.

A loss by the Marlins or Cubs on Tuesday would also secure a wild card for Philadelphia.

Playoff schedule | Wild card series

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 5 (if necessary)

(The games will be played at Citizens Bank Park if the Phillies earn the No.1 wild card spot.)