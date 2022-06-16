Are you buying the resurgent Phillies?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Where do you stand with the Philadelphia Phillies right now?Are you all-in? Not allowing yourself to be sucked in? Or are you looking at them with a skeptical eye?This team got off to an awful start and the Phillies have broken our hearts in the past.I'm not here to judge. I get it if you're not on board or a bit skeptical.Me? I'm all in and here's why.I feel what we have seen since the managerial change from Joe Girardi to Rob Thomson is the potential we saw coming out of Spring Training.The bats are coming alive. Rhys Hoskins has been on a heater.Bryce Harper is putting together another MVP-type season.Kyle Schwarber - despite the average - has been hitting timely home runs.Are there warts on this team? Sure there are.The bullpen is a what Forrest Gump's mom would call "a box of chocolates". You never know what you might get.Rangers Suarez has yet to regain the form we saw last season.The defense has been below average.But there is a different feel to this team. The players are carrying themselves differently.They are playing with more energy and more confidence. And the manager is showing confidence in the young guys.Bryson Stott is playing more. Matt Vierling is playing more. And lately that has led to more wins.Count me in. Perhaps they'll sneak in a Wild Card and make it to the postseason. Maybe they won't.But I'm anxious to be along for the ride.