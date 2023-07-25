Philadelphia police search for suspects involved in disorderly gathering on Broad Street

One Philadelphia officer was hit by a vehicle and broke his ankle while trying to disperse the crowd.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for several individuals involved in a disorderly gathering that left an officer injured in North Philadelphia over the weekend.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday on the 1300 block of Broad Street.

Police say the large crowd of vehicles, ATVs and dirt bike riders were operating recklessly near a Sunoco gas station.

A bill designed to crack down on this type of behavior has already passed Philadelphia City Council and is now awaiting Mayor Jim Kenney's signature.

Councilman Mark Squilla says the bill would levy a $2,000 fine on anyone taking part in these types of gatherings, and their vehicles might be confiscated as well.

"We have to start setting that example so that they will pass the word amongst themselves that if you're going to do this in Philly, you've got to be careful because they just might take your vehicle, and then also pay a large fine," said Squilla.

On Tuesday, police released images of some of the individuals being sought in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 215-686-TIPS.