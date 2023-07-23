2 officers injured while trying to break up large group in North Philadelphia

Video from the Citizen App shows the crowd in the streets.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple of officers were injured while trying to break up a large crowd in North Philadelphia.

According to the FOP, around 500 people were gathered on the 1300 block of Broad Street.

The FOP says the crowd blocked the roadway, so police were called in to break it up.

They say while trying to do that, an officer was struck by a vehicle and broke his ankle.

The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The officer was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was treated.

According to police, a couple of officers sustained injuries while trying to disperse the crowd. They were all treated and released.

No further details were released.