2 arrested after Philadelphia police officers chase suspects in stolen car

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people are in custody after leading police on a brief pursuit through parts of Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to investigators, three people were spotted inside a Kia Soul in the city's Frankford neighborhood around 7:40 p.m.

The suspects took off on foot when they were approached by police.

Two of them were caught but they have not been identified.

Police have not provided a description of the third suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).