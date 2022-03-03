1 arrested after police chase ends in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was arrested following a police chase through the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.
Chopper 6 was over the scene in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.
It ended just after 8 p.m. near Germantown Avenue and Lycoming Street when police used their vehicles to box in the SUV and bring it to a stop.
One person was arrested.
Authorities say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
No injuries were immediately reported.
