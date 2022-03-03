police chase

1 arrested after police chase ends in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood

Authorities say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

1 arrested after police chase ends in Tioga-Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was arrested following a police chase through the streets of Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Chopper 6 was over the scene in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

It ended just after 8 p.m. near Germantown Avenue and Lycoming Street when police used their vehicles to box in the SUV and bring it to a stop.

One person was arrested.

Authorities say the suspect was driving a stolen vehicle.

No injuries were immediately reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice chasecar theftstolen car
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE CHASE
Delaware police chase ends in crash; at least 1 arrested
Suspect who carjacked vehicle, led police on chase identified
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
NJ car theft suspect arrested after police chase, carjacking in Philly
TOP STORIES
2 roommates living nightmare watching their countries at war
Jan. 6 panel claims Trump engaged in 'criminal conspiracy'
Troubleshooters investigate flawed contractor registration system
12-year-old killed by police gunfire after officers fired upon
76ers' James Harden brings new era of energy in home debut
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of stealing ambulance, SUV
Social media goes into frenzy over 'Wheel of Fortune' puzzle
Show More
141 nations line up against Russia as attacks on Ukraine intensify
Philly moves to 'All Clear' level; drops mask mandate
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
3 additional suspects arrested in vet's murder, multiple carjackings
Suspect arrested, charged in connection with Rite Aid robberies
More TOP STORIES News