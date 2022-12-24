Philadelphia police investigate homicides in Germantown, Cobbs Creek

A 20-year-old and a 21-year-old were both shot and killed Friday in Philadelphia, police said.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two homicides that happened Friday.

The first happened in the city's Germantown section just before 4:30 p.m.

According to police, A 21-year-old was shot multiple times in the 100 block of West Chelten Avenue.

Police took him to the hospital where he later died.

A few hours later in the Cobbs Creek section, a 20-year-old man was shot and killed, police said.

The shooting happened just after 7:30 p.m., in the 5800 block of Catherine Street.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

