Police officer who died from COVID-19 honored with hero plaque

Philadelphia police officer who died from COVID-19 honored with hero plaque

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A fallen Philadelphia police officer was honored Thursday with a lasting tribute to his service.

The Fraternal Order of Police unveiled a hero plaque in memory of Sergeant Joseph Youse.

Youse, whose family was in attendance, died after contracting COVID-19 while on duty in December 2020.

He was a 39-year veteran of the force.

Youse's honor was the 126th hero plaque dedicated to police officers and deputy sheriffs killed in the line of duty.