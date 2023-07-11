Philadelphia police officer hit by vehicle in Wissinoming

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle on Monday night.

It happened around 9:45 p.m. in the 5400 block of Charles Street in the city's Wissinoming neighborhood.

Chopper 6 was overhead as emergency crews evaluated the officer's injuries.

The officer appeared to be awake and talking before being taken to an area hospital.

It's still unclear if the driver stayed at the scene.

