Philadelphia officer injured while stopping suspect in Tioga-Nicetown

The officer was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and will be treated and released.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police officer was injured Sunday night in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.

Police said the incident happened near the intersection of 22nd and Tioga streets just after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, an officer stopped a car in the area and noticed a gun inside. The suspect then attempted to drive off.

While trying to get away, police said one of the car doors was open and it hit the officer.

Police did find a gun in the car, but the suspect was able to run from the scene.