Additional suspects wanted in Philadelphia police officer's killing; reward grows to nearly $276,000

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The reward continues to grow in the search for those involved in a shooting that killed a Philadelphia police officer and wounded another.

Philadelphia City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson announced a $10,000 contribution to the reward, which now stands at nearly $276,000.

Authorities said Officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work around 11 p.m. last Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a car in the parking lot at Philadelphia International Airport. A confrontation ensued, and the two officers and one of the suspects were shot.

Ofc. Richard Mendez

Mendez, 50, who had been on the force for more than two decades, was shot four times and pronounced dead at a hospital.

Ortiz, a 20-year veteran of the force, was shot once in the arm and was released from the hospital Saturday.

Authorities said the suspects fled in an SUV reported stolen a week ago that was later seen at a hospital dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities said was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran had been shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It's still unclear who shot the officers.

Police believe Duran had at least three accomplices and believe one of them "was responsible for firing the firearm that shot all three of these individuals," First Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said at a news conference Monday.

One man has been arrested and at least two other people are being sought in connection with the shooting.

Yobranny Martinez Fernandez, 18, of Camden County, New Jersey, was arrested before dawn Monday in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. Vanore said Mendez's handcuffs were used during the arrest.

"We believe that both Ortiz and Mendez attempted to apprehend at least one of the individuals. We think, by the evidence, someone came behind (Mendez) and fired a weapon," Vanore said, adding that it was possible Duran was hit by the shots aimed at the officer.

Police said Monday that they believe the same weapon was used to shoot both officers and Duran.

Mendez's gun has not been recovered but officials said they do not believe it was fired.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.