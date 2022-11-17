LaSalle students serve Thanksgiving meals to Philadelphia police officers

Students and staff from LaSalle University spent the day serving up turkey and stuffing to police officers from the 14th and 35th districts.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The lobby of the 14th District of the Philadelphia Police Department was turned into a dining room on Thursday.

On the menu? A traditional Thanksgiving meal.

"I'm doing the sweet potatoes and green beans," said student volunteer Christie Perkins, a junior nursing major.

Students and staff from LaSalle University spent the day serving up turkey and stuffing to police officers from the 14th and 35th districts, which serve the areas near campus.

"It's been really nice being able to interact with them, serving them food and thanking them for their service," said Perkins.

"The kids that come out, the students serving us shows that they're showing support to us," said Community Relations Officer Dennis Smith.

This has been happening for 23 years: students serving meals to give back to first responders.

"What they do is difficult work," said LaSalle University President Dan Allen. "And we depend on this partnership with the 14th and the 35th in working with our students. And so we want to be able to say, 'thank you.'"

Many of these police officers will likely work on Thanksgiving.

The meal is a chance for them to sit down, relax and enjoy the holiday a little bit early.

"Sometimes it's kind of sad not being with your family," said Officer Ciante Bradley of the 14th District. "But we do also know other people need us as well. So it means a lot to have them come in and show us their appreciation and be able to feed us."

The officers say gestures like a meal, or even just a wave and a smile make them feel thankful.

"You know if you see a police officer, wave. If you see a bike officer, stop and have a conversation," said Smith. "Because that fuels us to keep going."