2 Philadelphia police officers injured after pursuit ends in a crash

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two Philadelphia police officers were hurt in a pursuit that led to a crash in Logan.

Police say it started just before 11:30 p.m. Friday night when they attempted to stop a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a gunpoint carjacking.

The pursuit lasted several blocks before the driver of the vehicle collided with a different police vehicle at Belfield and Ogontz Avenues.

The driver and passenger initially ran from the crash, but they were taken into custody and transported to Temple University Hospital in stable condition, according to police.

The two injured officers were taken to Jefferson Einstein Hospital in stable condition.