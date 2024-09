Vandals seen stomping on cars, smashing windshields in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police detectives are searching for several people who were caught on video jumping on cars and smashing windshields.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on March 29 in the 1400 block of Oxford Street.

IMAGE: Philadelphia police searching for suspects seen jumping on several cars on March 29, 2024.

The video shows people stomping on at least two cars.

One of them can be seen standing on the hood of a silver sedan and using his foot to smash the windshield.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).