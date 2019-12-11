Philadelphia police sergeant arrested on assault charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia police sergeant has been arrested on multiple charges, including simple assault, the department announced on Wednesday.

Police say Sergeant Jason Reid was arrested on charges of tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, simple assault, false reports to law enforcement and obstructing administration of law or other governmental function.

According to the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office, Reid allegedly assaulted an individual placed under arrest on June 8, 2019. The DA's office says Reid then lied about the circumstances of the assault.

"It is disheartening any time an officer entrusted with enormous power over the public's liberty and lives misuses that power. The actions Sergeant Jason Reid is alleged by his colleagues in the Philadelphia Police Department to have taken against an innocent member of our community are exactly the sort of actions that undermine trust in law enforcement and make us all less safe," District Attorney Krasner said.

Reid, 42, was hired by the department in 2003 and is most recently assigned to the 35th District.

Reid has been suspended for 30 days with the intent to dismiss.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Charges withdrawn against brother in fatal shooting of high school football star
Train derailment under investigation in Delaware
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Life Lessons from Inside The Locker Room. Mike Quick - Overheard at Tredici.
Cars broken into outside Orangetheory in Doylestown
Secret Service warns of new fake $100 bills
Show More
Troopers praise young twins who rescued selves from deadly crash
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Cold Thursday, then another soaking rain to follow
Employees surprised with $10M holiday bonus
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
More TOP STORIES News