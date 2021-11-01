Philly officer shot during attack with hammer-wielding suspect released from hospital

Officer Julian Jones was shot in the knee Tuesday afternoon on the 5700 block of Overbrook Avenue in the city's Wynnefield section.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was set to be released Monday.
The incident began when Jones and a fellow officer, Cindy Williams-Dorin, responded to a dispute between a landlord and tenant. That's where they encountered Koffi Dzima, who was armed with a handheld pickaxe and hammer.
The suspect approached Jones with the weapons in each hand as he neared the front door, police said.
Jones ordered Dzima to drop the weapons, but police said the commands were ignored and the officer deployed his Taser.
Dzima fell to the floor inside the home as the officer, along with another officer and a few other people, ran toward the driveway.
Officers said despite the Taser, Dzima approached Jones and hit him in the head with the hammer.
The officer fell to the ground and police said Dzima, who was still armed, stood over him. At that point, both officers shot Dzima, police said.
Jones was shot, but Williams-Dorin was not injured.
Dzima was taken to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:29 p.m.
It's still unclear how the officer was struck by gunfire.
Police said the incident was captured on the officers' body cameras.
Both officers are three-year veterans of the Philadelphia Police Department and are currently assigned to the 19th District.