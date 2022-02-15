shooting

Suspect shot by police in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was shot by police in Philadelphia's Point Breeze section on Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the 2000 block of South Beechwood Street.

Officers were called there for a stabbing incident.

It's not yet clear what happened next. Police say there was some sort of interaction between the suspect and the officers, and one officer opened fire.

The person shot was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

This incident remains under investigation.
