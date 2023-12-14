There were no injuries to police and no officers fired their weapons.

Suspect wanted for firing gunshot at Philadelphia police during foot chase

Suspect wanted for firing gunshot at Philadelphia police during foot chase

Suspect wanted for firing gunshot at Philadelphia police during foot chase

Suspect wanted for firing gunshot at Philadelphia police during foot chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gunshot at Philadelphia officers on Wednesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Van Pelt Street.

Police say the suspect, who was wanted for VUFA (Violation of Uniform Firearm Act), fired one gunshot at police during a foot pursuit.

There were no injuries to police and no officers fired their weapons.

The suspect is described as a male standing 5'7" and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, black surgical mask, black jacket, grey hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.