Suspect wanted for firing gunshot at Philadelphia police during foot chase

There were no injuries to police and no officers fired their weapons.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gunshot at Philadelphia officers on Wednesday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. on the 2200 block of North Van Pelt Street.
Police say the suspect, who was wanted for VUFA (Violation of Uniform Firearm Act), fired one gunshot at police during a foot pursuit.
The suspect is described as a male standing 5'7" and weighing about 130 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black knit hat, black surgical mask, black jacket, grey hoodie and black pants.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.