Police: Suspects sought after chaotic shootout in South Philadelphia

One victim was injured in the hail of dozens of bullets.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are asking for the public's help identifying a female suspect involved in a chaotic shootout Tuesday in South Philadelphia.

Newly released surveillance video showed the ordeal that unfolded, capturing one of the shooters, a woman, at 4th and South streets just after midnight.

Investigators say additional suspects opened fire nearby on Leithgow and Gaskill streets.

One male victim was struck in the shoulder.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, listed in stable condition.

No one has been arrested at this time.

Anyone with information surrounding the female suspect or the others involved is asked to contact police.

