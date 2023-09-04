Philadelphia police search for suspect allegedly robbing customers outside TD Bank

The suspect was then seen getting away in a white sedan, possibly a late model Ford Fusion.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are on the lookout for a suspect who is robbing bank customers in South Philadelphia.

Investigators believe the suspect is behind a robbery outside of the TD Bank on South 5th Street back on June 22.

In that case, the thief pushed his victim to the ground, stealing blank checks that the victim had just received from the bank.

Over the next several weeks, investigators believed this to be an isolated robbery.

Then, starting just over a week ago, investigators say the same suspect was behind three more similar robberies outside the same bank.

This time, he made away with a lot more than blank checks. On Friday, August 25, he allegedly robbed someone of $300 in cash.

Two days later, police say he ripped a bank bag from the hands of another victim. That bag was filled with $5,500 in cash and checks.

Then, last Thursday, another victim was stripped of a bank bag filled with $4,500.

The suspect was then seen getting away in a white sedan, possibly a late model Ford Fusion, with temporary tags after that most recent robbery.

The last three robberies took place over the span of six days.

People who live and work nearby say it's just another sign of the times.

"You got some people who don't have, don't know what they want to get or work for it. And the easier thing for them to do is do things like this," said Michael Ford from West Philadelphia.

"I hope that someone can just find a job and doesn't have to do something like that. My prayers go out to the people who got taken advantage of," added Keith Cohen from South Philadelphia.

Authorities say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone has any information on these incidents, contact South Philadelphia Detectives.