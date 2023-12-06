1 dead, 2 injured after shooting erupts in North Philadelphia

Officers say no weapons were recovered at the scene and no arrests have been made.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was killed after a triple shooting took place in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene at approximately 5 p.m. on the 2900 block of Hancock Street.

At the scene, authorities located three victims.

A 34-year-old man had been shot three times, a 61-year-old man was shot twice, and a third victim in his mid-20s was shot once.

All three were transported to area hospitals, where the 34-year-old man was pronounced dead.

There is no word yet on his identity.

The other two victims are in critical condition, according to police.

