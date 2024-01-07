Police investigate after woman found dead near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia

There is no indication of foul play in this incident, police say.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia on Saturday morning, sources tell Action News.

Officers first responded to a radio call reporting an unresponsive woman who had been impaled on the iron gates outside the sports bar.

At the scene, authorities found the 48-year-old woman.

She was quickly transported to Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the woman had wounds on her legs and feet, but there were no other signs of trauma observed.

