WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police investigate after woman found dead near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia

There is no indication of foul play in this incident, police say.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Sunday, January 7, 2024 2:12AM
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live Stream
6abc Philadelphia 24/7 Live StreamAction News, AccuWeather and Entertainment
WPVI

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Xfinity Live! in South Philadelphia on Saturday morning, sources tell Action News.

Officers first responded to a radio call reporting an unresponsive woman who had been impaled on the iron gates outside the sports bar.

At the scene, authorities found the 48-year-old woman.

She was quickly transported to Methodist Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the woman had wounds on her legs and feet, but there were no other signs of trauma observed.

There is no indication of foul play in this incident, police say.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW