Prospective lifeguards have one more chance to be hired in Philly this summer

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia is offering prospective lifeguards one more chance to get a job at city pools this summer. The Parks and Recreation department is offering a final certification course this week with the goal of hiring 30 more lifeguards.

"It's not necessarily crucial, it's just helpful," said Bill Salvatore, the Deputy Commissioner of the Parks and Recreation Department. "We could use some extra staff in West Philly, South Philly, and North Philly. So anyone who comes out and gets certified, you'll be assigned to the pool. We'd be happy to have them."

The class will take place at Kelly Pool in Fairmount Park where candidates will train in an Olympic size pool.

"There's no age limit. As long as you have the skills, we can give you the skills, you just have to learn how to swim," said Thelma Nesbitt, a water safety instructor.

This year, the Parks and Rec Department did a massive recruitment campaign for lifeguards after experiencing staffing shortages for the last three years.

The result?

"We have way more staff than we did last year, which is pretty good, it's amazing," said Nesbitt.

The city says it currently has more than 350 working lifeguards and it is on track to open all 61 of its working pools this summer.

"We get to open the majority of our pools in different areas so the neighborhoods, that means more people don't have to go across the city to go swimming. They have one basically in their backyard," said Nesbitt.

Workers say the extra staff will be critical to a safe and accessible summer at the pool.

"Number one it enables us to extend hours at some pools and number two it continues to build the pipeline for the rest of this year into next year," said Salvatore

In addition to lifeguards, the city is also looking for pool maintenance staff. Candidates do not need to know how to swim, but they must be at least 18 years old.