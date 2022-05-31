Philadelphia looks to fill 100 remaining lifeguard positions in effort to open all city pools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is looking to fill 400 lifeguard positions necessary to open all municipal pools this summer.
As of Tuesday morning, the city still needs about 100 lifeguards. Officials say if those positions are not filled, about 40% of the city's pools will not be able to open.
"Post-Friday, we are really going to have to make those decisions about seeing where things are. How many (lifeguards) we have, how many we don't, and then make some really tough decisions about what pools can open our pools won't," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.
The starting pay for a lifeguard position is $16 an hour and candidates do not need to reside within the city.
To be considered for a position, you must:
- Contact a city pool supervisor to begin the application process (see below).
- Attend a lifeguard screening given by a Parks & Rec Water Safety Instructor.
To pass the screening you must:
- Swim 300 yards non-stop.
- 12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke in a 25-yard pool. This is not a timed swim. If you stop, you will need to start over.
- Tread water for two minutes without using your arms.
- Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a 12-foot-deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs.
- The brick must be held out of the water with both hands.
The screening test is free but is required for all new and returning lifeguards. Certification is valid nationwide for two years.
Candidates with questions can contact PPR Aquatics at lifeguard@phila.gov.
