lifeguard

Philadelphia looks to fill 100 remaining lifeguard positions in effort to open all city pools

The starting pay for a lifeguard is $16 an hour and candidates do not need to reside within the city.
By and
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly looks to fill 100 remaining lifeguard positions at city pools

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia is looking to fill 400 lifeguard positions necessary to open all municipal pools this summer.

As of Tuesday morning, the city still needs about 100 lifeguards. Officials say if those positions are not filled, about 40% of the city's pools will not be able to open.

"Post-Friday, we are really going to have to make those decisions about seeing where things are. How many (lifeguards) we have, how many we don't, and then make some really tough decisions about what pools can open our pools won't," said Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell.

The starting pay for a lifeguard position is $16 an hour and candidates do not need to reside within the city.

To be considered for a position, you must:

- Contact a city pool supervisor to begin the application process (see below).
- Attend a lifeguard screening given by a Parks & Rec Water Safety Instructor.

To pass the screening you must:

- Swim 300 yards non-stop.

- 12 laps of freestyle or breaststroke in a 25-yard pool. This is not a timed swim. If you stop, you will need to start over.
- Tread water for two minutes without using your arms.
- Retrieve a 10-pound brick from a 12-foot-deep well. Return to the surface and swim 20 yards back to the starting point with the brick, using only your legs.
- The brick must be held out of the water with both hands.

The screening test is free but is required for all new and returning lifeguards. Certification is valid nationwide for two years.

Candidates with questions can contact PPR Aquatics at lifeguard@phila.gov.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersphiladelphiaphiladelphia newssummerpoollifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LIFEGUARD
Beach patrols preparing for busy season at the Jersey Shore
Philly officials announce pay increase to address lifeguard shortages
City on hiring spree to staff pools amid national lifeguard shortage
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
TOP STORIES
Rising US traffic deaths put focus on Roosevelt Boulevard
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid undergoes thumb surgery
Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks out about backlash, future plans
Abington police seek public's help in naming new therapy dog
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Philly students hold 'Enough is Enough' anti-violence rally
How drinking coffee is linked to lower risk of death: Study
Show More
Philly public schools announce early dismissal due to heat
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
BTS to meet Biden at White House, discuss anti-Asian hate crimes
'Like the Wild West': 1 killed in shooting near Temple University
Maintaining your mental health amid the numerous mass shootings
More TOP STORIES News